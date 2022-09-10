Weekend PC Game Deals: Bundled megahits, grand strategy to try, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

We begin this special with a look at the absolutely packed bundle from Humble, containing 2K Games-published titles. The aptly named 2K Megahits collection has 17 items in total, starting with X-COM Complete Pack, Hidden & Dangerous and its sequel, plus Army Men RTS for just $1.

Going up a tier to $10 nets you Duke Nukem Forever Collection, The Golf Club 2019, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Sid Meier's Railroads!, Railroad Tycoon 3, Railroad Tycoon II Platinum, and CivCity: Rome.

Lastly, paying the full $16 gets you Bioshock: The Collection, Mafia: Definitive Edition, XCOM Ultimate Collection, Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition, Sid Meier's Civilization VI, and PGA Tour 2K21.

The second fresh Humble bundle of the week turned out to be a special one promoting the Starlight Children's Foundation. This one also carries 17 items, including quite a few classic Star Wars and LucasArts hits, multiple Lego titles, and more.

It's another simulator that went free to claim on the Epic Games Store this week, offering Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator as its latest giveaway refresh.

Coming in from Broken Arms Games, the title has you managing everything about the wine making process, from the location where the vines grow and the barreling process to how the wine selling business will flourish.

You can grab Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator for free from the Epic Games Store until September 15. Spirit of the North and The Captain will be the next games free on the platform.

Humble's monthly Choice bundle delivered a new slate of games earlier this week, too, with those subscribing to the September selection gaining eight more titles.

The included games are Crusader Kings III, Just Cause 4 Complete Edition, The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk, Forgive Me Father, Crown Trick, Descenders, INDUSTRIA, and shapez. All of them are Steam key unlocks.

You receive all the mentioned games if you put down Humble Choice's $11.99 price tag, and you have a whole month to decide before the next wave of titles come out. You also get additional benefits like access to the pool of DRM-free games in the Humble Games Collection, and a stacking Humble Store discount.

Free Events

The free weekend headliner this time comes from Paradox Interactive. The Crusader Kings III base experience is now yours to try out for the next couple of days. Available on Steam, it offers a medieval world of politics to get your grand strategy needs sorted out. This may be a good time to try it out if you're interested in the aforementioned Humble Choice bundle, too.

The only other game that's having a free weekend seems to be the newly released party game Block'Em, offering an action-filled block-building experience for up to four players.

Big Deals

With publisher discounts from Bohemia Interactive, Focus Entertainment, and plenty of specials from other corners, it's a packed big deals section we have for you this time:

DRM-free Goodness

Discounts for Star Trek Day and more arrived from the DRM-free store GOG this weekend. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals may vary depending on the region you're in.

And that's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals everyone, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to break the bank adding new games to your ever-growing backlogs. Of course, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting if you comb through the interwebs hard enough, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

Neowin may earn a small commission from qualifying purchases