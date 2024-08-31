Weekend PC Game Deals: Fallout classics to keep, Kingdoms to roam, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Epic Games Store finally brought in the Fallout Classic Collection giveaway it once almost gave away six months ago. This week, the classic collection plus a copy of Wild Card Football landed for all PC gamers to claim.

To start off, the bundle that’s full of post-apocalyptic RPG goodness contains three games within it: Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel. Alongside the retro hits, Epic is also offering a copy of Wild Card Football, which is an arcade-style American Football entry with seven versus seven team-based action.

The Fallout Classic Collection and Wild Card Football promotions are available until September 5. As for next week, Football Manager 2024 and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts are coming in on the same day as fresh giveaways.

Free Events

There only seems to be a single free event happening right now, and that’s for Kingdom Come: Deliverance. The title is an RPG set in medieval times where you take the role of a peasant slowly establishing his presence and rising in status. It is free-to-play on Steam through Sunday, and there’s a 90% off sale currently attached to it too.

Big Deals

With everything out of the way, it’s time to look at all the specials that are on offer this weekend. This includes discounts for Harry Potter titles, Bandai Namco's Tales franchise, plus a whole lot of other specials. With those and more, here are our handpicked big deals for the weekend:

DRM-free Specials

On the DRM-free side of things, the GOG store is having a massive Back to School sale with over 5800 deals. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.