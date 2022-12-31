Weekend PC Game Deals: Winter sales reach finale as freebies continue

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Epic Games Store finished off its two-week daily freebie session with copies of Dishonored - Definitive Edition and Eximius: Seize the Frontline. While the game will be Epic's final freebie of 2022, it does look like weekly freebies will continue in 2023.

Dishonored hands you a variety of abilities such as teleportation, possession, time-bending and many others to take the role of a supernatural assassin. This is the Definitive Edition of the Arkane Studios-developed immersive sim, meaning you also get all DLC too. At the same time, Eximius: Seize the Frontline comes in as an FPS RTS hybrid touting 5 vs 5 multiplayer rounds with expansive battles.

The double giveaway is lasting until the coming Thursday, January 5, 2023. The first freebie refresh of 2023 will be a big one too, with Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics- Aiko's Choice kicking things off.

Big Deals

Being the holiday season, the gaming bundle space is a little quiet so we are jumping straight into the big deals section this weekend.

All the big stores still have their holiday promotions running, and keep in mind that Epic Games Store's 25% off coupon is still active too. Also, if you're a fan of Ubisoft games, the publisher's store is currently offering $10 off for games at or above $19.99 when using the code HOLIDAY22. Lastly, Prime subscribers can claim Dishonored 2, King of Fighters 2003, and more for no extra cost right now.

Since discounts haven't changed at all since the start of these promotions, check out last week's highlights list too.

Here's our final hand-picked big deals list for 2022:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store is almost at the end of its own DRM-free winter sale, giving you just a day to grab anything you've had your eye on. Daymare: 1998 has dropped in as a final giveaway celebrating the event too, offering you a copy to activate straight from the front page.

Here's another highlights list from the thousands of deals available:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

