Weekend PC Game Deals: Winter sales reach finale as freebies continue

Epic Games Store finished off its two-week daily freebie session with copies of Dishonored - Definitive Edition and Eximius: Seize the Frontline. While the game will be Epic's final freebie of 2022, it does look like weekly freebies will continue in 2023.
Dishonored hands you a variety of abilities such as teleportation, possession, time-bending and many others to take the role of a supernatural assassin. This is the Definitive Edition of the Arkane Studios-developed immersive sim, meaning you also get all DLC too. At the same time, Eximius: Seize the Frontline comes in as an FPS RTS hybrid touting 5 vs 5 multiplayer rounds with expansive battles.
The double giveaway is lasting until the coming Thursday, January 5, 2023. The first freebie refresh of 2023 will be a big one too, with Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics- Aiko's Choice kicking things off.
Big Deals
Being the holiday season, the gaming bundle space is a little quiet so we are jumping straight into the big deals section this weekend.
All the big stores still have their holiday promotions running, and keep in mind that Epic Games Store's 25% off coupon is still active too. Also, if you're a fan of Ubisoft games, the publisher's store is currently offering $10 off for games at or above $19.99 when using the code HOLIDAY22. Lastly, Prime subscribers can claim Dishonored 2, King of Fighters 2003, and more for no extra cost right now.
Since discounts haven't changed at all since the start of these promotions, check out last week's highlights list too.
Here's our final hand-picked big deals list for 2022:
- Elden Ring – $37.19 on Fanatical
- Foxhole – $20.99 on Steam
- Weird West – $19.99 on Steam
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – $19.99 on Epic Store
- No Man's Sky – $19.99 on Gamebillet
- Resident Evil Village – $19.99 on Steam
- Chivalry 2 – $19.99 on Epic Store
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $19.79 on Steam
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition – $17.99 on Steam
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon – $16.75 on Gamebillet
- Dyson Sphere Program – $15.99 on Steam
- Terminator: Resistance – $15.99 on Steam
- ASTRONEER – $14.99 on Steam
- A Hat in Time – $14.99 on Steam
- Alan Wake Remastered – $14.99 on Epic Store
- Anno 1800 – $14.99 on Gamesplanet
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla – $14.69 on Fanatical
- Crysis Remastered – $13.49 on Steam
- Hades – $12.49 on Steam
- PAYDAY 2: Legacy Collection – $12.15 on Steam
- Wasteland 3 – $11.99 on Steam
- BioShock: The Collection – $11.99 on Steam
- Inscryption – $11.99 on Steam
- Far Cry 5 – $11.99 on Steam
- Escape Simulator – $11.24 on Steam
- Watch_Dogs 2 – $9.99 on Steam
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut – $9.99 on Steam
- Untitled Goose Game – $9.99 on Steam
- Death's Door – $9.99 on Steam
- Devil May Cry 5 – $9.89 on Steam
- Dorfromantik – $9.79 on Steam
- Control Ultimate Edition – $8.99 on Indiegala
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint – $8.99 on Humble Store
- Slay the Spire – $8.49 on Steam
- CARRION – $7.99 on Steam
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – $7.99 on Steam
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth – $7.49 on Steam
- Age of Mythology: Extended Edition – $7.49 on Steam
- Oxygen Not Included – $7.49 on Steam
- L.A. Noire – $6.99 on Steam
- Max Payne 3 – $6.99 on Steam
- Sunset Overdrive – $6.59 on Steam
- Grim Dawn – $6.24 on Steam
- Observation – $6.24 on Steam
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – $5.99 on Steam
- Sniper Elite 4 – $5.99 on Steam
- Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition – $5.99 on Steam
- A Way Out – $5.99 on Steam
- Bully: Scholarship Edition – $5.24 on Steam
- A Short Hike – $5.19 on Steam
- DOOM – $4.99 on Steam
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition – $4.99 on Steam
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate – $4.99 on Steam
- My Friend Pedro – $4.99 on Steam
- Loop Hero – $4.94 on Steam
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen – $4.79 on Steam
- The Forest – $4.59 on Steam
- The Wolf Among Us – $4.49 on Steam
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection – $3.99 on Steam
- Brotato – $3.99 on Steam
- Heave Ho – $3.99 on Steam
- Yakuza 0 – $3.94 on Gamebillet
- Bastion – $2.99 on Steam
- To the Moon – $1.99 on Steam
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst – $1.99 on Steam
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
The GOG store is almost at the end of its own DRM-free winter sale, giving you just a day to grab anything you've had your eye on. Daymare: 1998 has dropped in as a final giveaway celebrating the event too, offering you a copy to activate straight from the front page.
Here's another highlights list from the thousands of deals available:
- Expeditions: Rome - $26.99 on GOG
- They Are Billions - $22.49 on GOG
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.39 on GOG
- Tyranny - Gold Edition - $12.49 on GOG
- Wasteland 3 - $11.99 on GOG
- Warcraft I & II Bundle - $11.99 on GOG
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™ - $9.99 on GOG
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - $9.99 on GOG
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition - $9.99 on GOG
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition - $8.99 on GOG
- Diablo + Hellfire - $7.99 on GOG
- DUSK - $7.99 on GOG
- Prey - $7.49 on GOG
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition - $6.59 on GOG
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 on GOG
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- F.E.A.R. 3 - $4.99 on GOG
- Dragon Age: Origins - Ultimate Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition - $4.89 on GOG
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 on GOG
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition - $3.74 on GOG
- Styx: Shards of Darkness - $2.99 on GOG
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition - $1.49 on GOG
- Robin Hood: The Legend of Sherwood - $0.79 on GOG
- Daymare: 1998 - $0 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs. As always, there's an enormous amount of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs as well as in services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
