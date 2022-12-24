Weekend PC Game Deals: Winter Sales 2022 Edition

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.



There aren't any new gaming bundles to highlight so we head straight into the Epic Games Store's "15 Days of Free Games" promotion, and what's available at the time of publishing is a copy of Encased.

The latest drop is an indie CRPG that released in 2021 after spending some time in early access, offering players a post-apocalyptic sci-fi experience set in an alternate reality period in the 1970s.

Being that the Encased giveaway is already well into its 24-hour timer, you may want to hurry if you want to claim a copy of it. Judging by the hint, and continuing the post-apocalyptic streak, it's something from the Metro franchise that's coming next. There are five more days of freebies remaining too.

Big Deals

Steam has begun its final sale of the year, putting almost everything in its store on discount for two weeks. Rival stores aren't holding back on their own sales though, with many games having deeper discounts on places like Epic (thanks to its latest 25% off Holiday Coupon) and Fanatical.

With deals from those and more, find the first part of our hand-picked big deals list below, with more coming next week:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store is still in the middle of its own winter sales too, and there is even another giveaway running to keep you on your toes. A DRM-free copy of Greak: Memories of Azur can be claimed right now from the store's front page.

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs. As always, there's an enormous amount of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs as well as in services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

