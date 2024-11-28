Weird Android Auto bug adds 'Oh' when reading WhatsApp messages

Have you noticed a mysterious 'Oh' being added at the end of a WhatsApp message when Android Auto reads them aloud in your car? If so, then you aren't alone. Multiple reports on Reddit suggest that several users are encountering the same issue. It remains unclear if it is an Android Auto bug related to the read-aloud feature or something else entirely.

Google Assistant on Android Auto offers a "read-aloud" feature that automatically reads out the incoming text message while driving. If you have Google Assistant turned on, then you can activate this feature by saying, "Hey Google, turn on auto read." While it reads your message, it temporarily pauses other media and, after reading the entire message, resumes the media playback.

However, for the past few days, a group of Android Auto users have been facing an issue where an unexpected "oh" is added to the WhatsApp message when it is being read aloud. One Reddit user who goes by the name Grant_Son shared their experience in a thread;

The issue doesn't seem to be limited to WhatsApp messages. Several other users have also pointed out that Android Auto adds the unwanted "Oh" to incoming messages from Google Messages, Facebook, and Teams as well, even though it is not part of the original message.

Google has yet to acknowledge the issue, and it is currently unclear what the root cause of this problem is. Even though some users have pointed out that they have been facing this problem for a few weeks, strangely, the issue hasn't been raised by anyone on Google support forums, at least for now.

Let us know in the comments below if Android Auto in your car is also adding the unwanted "Oh" at the end of the message when it reads them aloud.