Get a 2TB SSD for your Steam Deck now from Framework

Currently, Valve's popular Steam Deck portable PC gaming device tops out at just 512GB of built-in storage for its most expensive model. That's definitely on the lower end if you want to store a large number of games. However, Framework, the company best known for their upgradable Windows 11 notebooks, is now selling some Western Digital SSD drives that can be installed in the Steam Deck.

Framework's blog post states that the company already buys a lot of WD drives for its notebooks, so it decided to add a number of the smaller SN740 NVMe M.2 2230 drives in its orders as well. They are priced at $299 and are currently available for US and Canada buyers. It's possible they could buy more for European and Australian customers in the future.

Since this 2TB drive offers four times the amount of storage compared to the most expensive Steam Deck, this will be perfect for owners who want to play more of their PC games locally. You can upgrade the Steam Deck to the new drive by following this guide on the iFixit site. The same Steam Deck compatible storage drives that Framework has to sell can also be used on certain Microsoft Surface laptops and tablets.