WhatsApp announces support for passkeys on iOS

WhatsApp has announced that it will be rolling out support for passkeys on iOS, a new authentication method that allows users to sign in﻿ using secure authentication methods like facial recognition or biometrics, eliminating the need to create and type a passcode.

Passkeys can be used with Face ID or Touch ID on Apple devices, and they are more secure than traditional passwords because they are uniquely generated for every account by the user's device and are less vulnerable to phishing, as they eliminate the need to create and type a passcode. Based on FIDO Authentication, passkeys are proven to be resistant to threats of phishing, credential stuffing, and other remote attacks. Passkeys that are managed by phone or computer operating systems are automatically synced between the user’s devices via a cloud-based service.

WhatsApp is not the only app implementing passkey support, many apps, including Google and Amazon, are starting to adopt this technology as well. WhatsApp had first announced support for passkeys a year ago, but only the Android counterpart of the chat application got support for it. The accelerated support and launch for passkeys could also be due to the regulations set forth by the Digital Markets Act (DMA) that went live last year in May.

The platform has also been developing a new option to let users transfer files offline with nearby people, an in-app dialer, and there's also an iPad app in the works.

While the rollout will take time to reach everyone, WhatsApp says that you will see the option to set passkeys under Settings > Account > Passkeys.