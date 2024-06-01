WhatsApp introduces a revamped bottom calling bar in the latest beta update

Recently, WhatsApp rolled out the option to set the default media upload quality on iOS after it was made available in the stable version on Android. Now, a new WhatsApp feature has been spotted in the latest Android beta version that brings a new bottom calling bar.

Notably, with the WhatsApp beta update version 2.24.12.14 (via WABetaInfo), WhatsApp is introducing a revamped bottom calling bar that shows a bigger profile picture at the center and a simplified yet modern UI for calling options. The redesign follows the update that brought the redesigned top part of the calling screen.

The bottom calling bar makes it easier for the user to control the different functions during a call and makes them easier to use and see. In the newly revamped bottom calling bar, you get the option to switch to video call, turn on the loudspeaker, mute the call, end the call, and also the more options button.

The buttons are housed in semi-transparent background circles inside a rounded rectangle bar. WhatsApp has been continuously working on adding new features to the platform to make it more appealing to users. It is unclear if the feature will arrive for iOS or not.

On the top-left of the calling screen, you get the option to minimize the calling window, and on the top-right, there is an option to add your friends to the ongoing call to make it a group call. The feature is currently rolling out to some beta testers, and it is expected to roll out to more users in the coming days.

Recently, the WhatsApp Android beta also picked up a new "Favorites" filter in the Chats tab. It lets users access important conversations from preferred people and group chats by marking them as favorites. The "Favorites" filters can be found between the pill-shaped buttons of the unread messages and group chat filters.