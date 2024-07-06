WhatsApp might equip Meta AI to analyze and edit your photos in a future update

WhatsApp continues to improve its generative AI-powered assistant Meta AI. A new feature spotted in development on WhatsApp beta for Android v2.24.14.20 will allow Meta AI to reply to your photos and edit them, WABetaInfo reports.

Meta AI will be able to analyze the photos you feed it and identify objects or tell you what's going on. As per the website, WhatsApp is testing a new button to let you manually share photos with Meta AI. The AI chatbot will also be able to edit those photos based on the text prompts you provide.

Note that you will be able to delete the photos you upload to Meta AI through WhatsApp. The feature is currently in the works and might arrive in a future version of the instant messaging app. It's not available to any beta testers yet.

Image via WABetaInfo

Meta AI was introduced in September last year, accessible via a dedicated button at the top of the Chats tab, and it's not its first time dealing with images. The AI chatbot can generate new images from scratch based on text prompts and topics from the users.

The feature called "Imagine with Meta" lets you generate images in one-to-one conversations and group chats by typing "@Meta AI [prompt]" in the text field. Another feature called "Reimagine" lets you build on the images shared by your friends in the group.

Moreover, the website recently reported that WhatsApp is working on another image-related feature that will let you generate your own images with the help of Meta AI. The feature will require you to click a set of photos and feed it to the AI.

Meta is another big name in the tech world trying to build its future with AI at its roots. The social media behemoth is betting on the enormous amount of data it has from Facebook and Instagram, primarily photos and videos, which can help the company build powerful AI models and tools.