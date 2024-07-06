Weekend PC Game Deals: Summer sales continue alongside freshly bundled games

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
The summer sales of 2024 are still going strong, with at least another week of festivities remaining. But a brand-new Humble Choice Bundle also landed just this week, and it has A Plague Tale: Requiem and Ghostrunner 2 as its headlining games, which come alongside plenty of other gems.
The games included in the July 2024 Humble Choice are A Plague Tale: Requiem, Ghostrunner 2, Starship Troopers: Terran Command, Sticky Business, Zoeti, Figment 2: Creed Valley, Heretic’s Fork, and Hyperviolent.
Like always, you get to claim all eight games if you meet Humble Choice's $11.99 price point. You have an entire month to decide too, with the latest edition available until August 5.
Epic Games didn’t miss a beat delivering a new freebie this week too. The game this time that anyone can grab is a copy of The Falconeer, an exploration and air combat entry developed by a solo developer, Tomas Sala.
The indie game has you riding giant warbirds to explore a vast oceanic world while also engaging in dogfights in its skies against other riders. Multiple campaigns showcasing different perspectives of an ongoing power struggle, upgrades for the warbird’s flying and attacking skills, and even a flying system that can use flight sticks are present here.
The Falconeer giveaway is set to last until Thursday, July 11. Coming up next week as the newest freebie will be Floppy Knights.
Big Deals
As the 2024 summer sales continue their massive discounting fetes, we have a brand-new list of big deals for you to peruse below. If you missed last week's hit-filled list, you can find it here. Because of ongoing promotions, most of those sales still haven't changed. Keep in mind that there is less than a week left on the massive Steam Summer sale.
With all that and more, here are our hand-picked big deals for this weekend:
- Lies of P – $35.99 on Steam
- Cyberpunk 2077 – $29.99 on Steam
- Company of Heroes 3 – $26.67 on Gamebillet
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – $24.99 on Steam
- Atomic Heart – $23.99 on Steam
- DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – $23.99 on Steam
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew – $23.99 on Fanatical
- Sea of Stars – $21.49 on Indiegala
- Dead Space – $20.99 on Steam
- Sonic Frontiers – $20.99 on Steam
- Arkane 20th Anniversary Bundle – $20.03 on Steam
- Tetris Effect: Connected – $19.99 on Steam
- V Rising – $19.90 on Gamebillet
- VTOL VR – $19.49 on Steam
- Stray – $17.99 on Steam
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 – $17.99 on Steam
- Hi-Fi RUSH – $17.99 on Steam
- Starship Troopers: Extermination – $16.99 on Gamebillet
- NieR:Automata – $15.99 on Steam
- Satisfactory – $14.99 on Steam
- Outer Wilds – $14.99 on Steam
- COCOON – $14.99 on Steam
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – $14.99 on Steam
- For The King II – $14.79 on Indiegala
- It Takes Two – $13.99 on Steam
- DAVE THE DIVER – $13.99 on Steam
- Chants of Sennaar – $13.99 on Steam
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition – $13.49 on Steam
- Project Zomboid – $13.39 on Steam
- Raft – $13.39 on Steam
- LEGO Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga – $12.49 on Steam
- Days Gone – $12.49 on Steam
- Ghostrunner 2 – $11.99 on Steam
- Forza Horizon 4 – $11.99 on Steam
- Persona 4 Golden – $11.99 on Steam
- Goat Simulator 3 – $11.99 on Steam
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla – $11.99 on Steam
- Phasmophobia – $10.49 on Steam
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth – $10.04 on Steam
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection – $9.99 on Steam
- Resident Evil 3 – $9.99 on Steam
- Riders Republic – $9.99 on Steam
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – $9.99 on Steam
- OMORI – $9.99 on Steam
- Valheim – $9.99 on Steam
- Twelve Minutes – $9.99 on Steam
- Untitled Goose Game – $9.99 on Steam
- Desperados III – $9.99 on Steam
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – $9.99 on Gamebillet
- Stronghold: Definitive Edition – $9.89 on Steam
- Gears 5 – $9.89 on Steam
- Subnautica – $9.89 on Steam
- Cities: Skylines – $8.99 on Steam
- Oxygen Not Included – $8.49 on Steam
- Slay the Spire – $8.49 on Steam
- Dorfromantik – $8.39 on Steam
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – $7.99 on Steam
- Inscryption – $7.99 on Steam
- Control Ultimate Edition – $7.89 on Indiegala
- MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD – $7.69 on Gamebillet
- Hollow Knight – $7.49 on Steam
- Two Point Campus – $7.49 on Steam
- Lobotomy Corporation | Monster Management Simulation – $7.49 on Steam
- The Wolf Among Us – $7.49 on Steam
- PlateUp! – $6.79 on Steam
- Overcooked! 2 – $6.24 on Steam
- Tinykin – $6.24 on Steam
- Titanfall 2 – $5.99 on Steam
- Human Fall Flat – $5.99 on Steam
- A Way Out – $5.99 on Steam
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – $5.99 on Steam
- Ultimate Chicken Horse – $5.24 on Steam
- Don't Starve Together – $5.09 on Steam
- Papers, Please – $4.99 on Steam
- Terraria – $4.99 on Steam
- The Saboteur – $4.99 on Steam
- Watch_Dogs 2 – $4.99 on Steam
- DiRT Rally 2.0 – $4.99 on Steam
- Journey – $4.49 on Steam
- The Long Drive – $3.99 on Steam
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $3.99 on Steam
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order – $3.99 on Steam
- Quake II – $3.99 on Steam
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut – $3.99 on Steam
- SUMMERHOUSE – $3.74 on Steam
- Among Us – $2.99 on Steam
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut – $2.99 on Steam
- Finding Paradise – $2.49 on Steam
- Castle Crashers – $1.49 on Steam
- The Falconeer – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
The GOG store's DRM-free summer sale still has a few days left on its counter too, and that means more highlights:
- Against the Storm - $19.49 on GOG
- Evil West - $17.49 on GOG
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition - $13.99 on GOG
- Project Wingman - $12.49 on GOG
- Alien: Isolation Collection - $12.49 on GOG
- Midnight Fight Express - $11.99 on GOG
- Planet of Lana - $11.99 on GOG
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™ - $9.99 on GOG
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $9.99 on GOG
- Desperados III - $9.99 on GOG
- Stardew Valley - $8.99 on GOG
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 on GOG
- Dead Space - $7.99 on GOG
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 on GOG
- Into the Breach - $7.49 on GOG
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV: The Complete Edition - $7.49 on GOG
- The Wolf Among Us - $7.49 on GOG
- SHENZHEN I/O - $7.49 on GOG
- Pathologic 2 - $6.99 on GOG
- Banished - $6.79 on GOG
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition - $6.59 on GOG
- SOMA - $5.99 on GOG
- DUSK - $5.99 on GOG
- Prey - $5.99 on GOG
- CrossCode - $5.99 on GOG
- Close Combat 4: The Battle of the Bulge - $3.59 on GOG
- Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition - $2.49 on GOG
- Worms Forts: Under Siege - $1.79 on GOG
- Gex - $1.49 on GOG
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain - $1.18 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
