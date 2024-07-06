Weekend PC Game Deals: Summer sales continue alongside freshly bundled games

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The summer sales of 2024 are still going strong, with at least another week of festivities remaining. But a brand-new Humble Choice Bundle also landed just this week, and it has A Plague Tale: Requiem and Ghostrunner 2 as its headlining games, which come alongside plenty of other gems.

The games included in the July 2024 Humble Choice are A Plague Tale: Requiem, Ghostrunner 2, Starship Troopers: Terran Command, Sticky Business, Zoeti, Figment 2: Creed Valley, Heretic’s Fork, and Hyperviolent.

Like always, you get to claim all eight games if you meet Humble Choice's $11.99 price point. You have an entire month to decide too, with the latest edition available until August 5.

Epic Games didn’t miss a beat delivering a new freebie this week too. The game this time that anyone can grab is a copy of The Falconeer, an exploration and air combat entry developed by a solo developer, Tomas Sala.

The indie game has you riding giant warbirds to explore a vast oceanic world while also engaging in dogfights in its skies against other riders. Multiple campaigns showcasing different perspectives of an ongoing power struggle, upgrades for the warbird’s flying and attacking skills, and even a flying system that can use flight sticks are present here.

The Falconeer giveaway is set to last until Thursday, July 11. Coming up next week as the newest freebie will be Floppy Knights.

As the 2024 summer sales continue their massive discounting fetes, we have a brand-new list of big deals for you to peruse below. If you missed last week's hit-filled list, you can find it here.

