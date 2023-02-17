Windows 10 just got its first UWP Mica app on Microsoft Store

If you are on the hunt for a music recognition app on Windows 10 you could consider the FlairMax Beta app. Launched in 2021, the latest version, 1.1.0, of this Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app has received the Mica visual effect support making it the first such app on Windows 10. Aside from Mica, there are several other improvements like Deezer support, and more.

The developer of the app, Ahmed Walid, has provided the full changelog of the build on Twitter:

Added support for Deezer as a playback source for synced lyrics

New fresh Settings design - Expandable History card items

Added 8 new synced lyrics animations (you can switch between them in Settings > Miscellaneous ; the old one is still available and is called "Scrolling")

; the old one is still available and is called "Scrolling") [DESKTOP] [22000+] Added Mica! (you can enable it in Settings > Miscellaneous )

) [EXPERIMENTAL] [DESKTOP] [18362+] Experimental 10Mica support! (it's basically Mica but on Windows 10; you can enable it in Settings > Miscellaneous )

) [EXPERIMENTAL] [DESKTOP] [20348+] Added support for recognizing audio from a specific process

[EXPERIMENTAL] Showing animated track covers, if available, as synced lyrics page background

Added some easter eggs

Added support for romanized korean translation for lyrics

Fixed track downloading

Fixed the built-in myTube! player and YouTube playback

Fixed loopback audio (system audio output) recording on 5.1 speakers (thanks to Ryken) [hopefully, not tested yet]

Synced lyrics improvements

General fixes and improvements

You can download the FlairMax Beta application on the Microsoft Store. Speaking of Microsoft Store, the Windows app store received a major update last night.