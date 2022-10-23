Windows 11 22H2 won't let you 'safely eject media' with open Task Manager

Even though the Windows 11 2022 Update has spent more than a year in Microsoft's ovens, the operating system still suffers from various bugs. One such bug will annoy those using the "Safely Eject Media" feature. As discovered by Deskmodder, Windows 11 2022 Update (version 22H2) has a hard time removing USB drives when Task Manager is running. Instead of disconnecting a media from the computer, Windows 11 hangs for a few seconds and then displays an error with the following message:

Windows can't stop your device because a program is still using it. Close any programs that might be using the device, and then try again later.

The problem happens when Task Manager is minimized or running with the Processes tab open. You can easily bypass the issue by switching to another tab or simply exiting Task Manager. Some users say that continuous attempts to eject media force Windows 11 to give in, although the problem returns after a system restart.

Of course, this is not a groundbreaking bug, but it adds more to the list of various issues in Microsoft's latest operating system. It is surely a problem for users whose force of habit does not allow them to yank a USB drive out of the computer without "safely ejecting" it first.