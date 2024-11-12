Nvidia is now bundling Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with RTX 40 series cards

Nvidia has announced the latest game it is bundling with its graphics cards: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The MachineGames-developed game is now a free grab for anyone picking up an RTX 40 series graphics card, and it's the $100 worth Digital Premium Edition that's included, too.

Anyone purchasing a "GeForce RTX 4090, 4080 SUPER, 4080, 4070 Ti SUPER, 4070 Ti, 4070 SUPER, or 4070 desktop or graphics card, or laptop with a GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, RTX 4070 Laptop GPU" are eligible for this offer starting today, November 12. A Steam copy is what will be given to those purchasing any card from the above lineup.

Moreover, this Digital Premium Edition provides access to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on December 6, three days earlier than standard edition buyers.

As the game's hardware partner, Nvidia is touting its DLSS upscaling tech and Frame Generation components to help the game reach higher frame rates on GeForce graphics cards. Considering the title will land with a full complement of ray tracing graphics options, upscaling and frame generation might be very much-needed technologies for those looking to be Indy in the best-looking way possible.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will also be supported on the day of launch in the Nvidia GeForce NOW streaming service. Access to the post-launch The Order of Giants story DLC, a digital artbook, and a Temple of Doom outfit are included in this edition, too.

The bundle offer will be available until December 29, or "while supplies last," according to Nvidia. January 30, 2025, is the final day that any remaining codes can be redeemed. The company is rumored to have stopped production of almost all its RTX 40 series graphics cards as well, so it may not be so easy to find a GPU from the lineup in the coming weeks.