Windows 11 April 2023 non-security preview build 22621.1635 released

Microsoft has released the April 2023 non-security preview version of the Windows 11 22H2 update, with the build number 22621.1635 (KB5025305). This preview version of the update has a number of new features, along with many improvements.

Here is the changelog:

Highlights

New ! This update adds animations to a few icons on the Widgets taskbar button. These animations turn on when: A new announcement appears on the Widgets taskbar button. You hover over or click the Widgets taskbar button.

! This update adds animations to a few icons on the Widgets taskbar button. These animations turn on when: New ! This update adds a new toggle control on the Settings > Windows Update page. When you turn it on, we will prioritize your device to get the latest non-security updates and enhancements when they are available for your device. For managed devices, the toggle is disabled by default. For more information, see Get Windows updates as soon as they're available for your device.

! This update adds a new toggle control on the page. When you turn it on, we will prioritize your device to get the latest non-security updates and enhancements when they are available for your device. For managed devices, the toggle is disabled by default. For more information, see Get Windows updates as soon as they're available for your device. This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge IE mode. Pop-up windows open in the background instead of in the foreground.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Chinese input method. You cannot see all of the first suggested item.

Improvements

This non-security update includes quality improvements. When you install this KB:

New ! This update changes firewall settings. You can now configure application group rules.

! This update changes firewall settings. You can now configure application group rules. This update affects the Islamic Republic of Iran. The update supports the government’s daylight saving time change order from 2022.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) process. It might stop responding. Because of this, the machine restarts. The error is 0xc0000005 (STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION).

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge IE mode. The Tab Window Manager stops responding.

This update addresses an issue that affects protected content. When you minimize a window that has protected content, the content displays when it should not. This occurs when you are using Taskbar Thumbnail Live Preview.

This update addresses an issue that affects mobile device management (MDM) customers. The issue stops you from printing. This occurs because of an exception.

This update changes the app icons for certain mobile providers.

This update addresses an issue that affects signed Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) policies. They are not applied to the Secure Kernel. This occurs when you enable Secure Boot.

This update addresses an issue that displays Task View in the wrong area. This occurs when you close a full screen game by pressing Win+Tab.

This update addresses an issue that occurs when you use a PIN to sign in to Windows Hello for Business. Signing in to Remote Desktop Services might fail. The error message is, "The request is not supported".

This update addresses an issue that affects Administrator Account Lockout policies. GPResult and Resultant Set of Policy did not report them.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Unified Write Filter (UWF). When you turn it off by using a call to Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI), your device might stop responding.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resilient File System (ReFS). A stop error occurs that stops the OS from starting up correctly.

This update addresses an issue that affects MySQL commands. The commands fail on Windows Xenon containers.

This update addresses an issue that affects SMB Direct. Endpoints might not be available on systems that use multi-byte character sets.

This update addresses an issue that affects apps that use DirectX on older Intel graphics drivers. You might receive an error from apphelp.dll.

If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.

Windows 11 servicing stack update - 22621.1626

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Symptom

Using provisioning packages on Windows 11, version 22H2 (also called Windows 11 2022 Update) might not work as expected. Windows might only be partially configured, and the Out Of Box Experience might not finish or might restart unexpectedly. Provisioning packages are .PPKG files which are used to help configure new devices for use on business or school networks. Provisioning packages which are applied during initial setup are most likely to be impacted by this issue. For more information on provisioning packages, please see Provisioning packages for Windows.

Note Provisioning Windows devices using Windows Autopilot is not affected by this issue.

Windows devices used by consumers in their home or small offices are not likely to be affected by this issue.

Workaround

If you can provision the Windows device before upgrading to Windows 11, version 22H2, this will prevent the issue.

We are presently investigating and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

Symptom

Copying large multiple gigabyte (GB) files might take longer than expected to finish on Windows 11, version 22H2. You are more likely to experience this issue copying files to Windows 11, version 22H2 from a network share via Server Message Block (SMB) but local file copy might also be affected.Windows devices used by consumers in their home or small offices are not likely to be affected by this issue.

Workaround

To mitigate this issue, you can use file copy tools that do not use cache manager (buffered I/O). This can be done by using the built-in command-line tools listed below:

robocopy \\someserver\someshare c:\somefolder somefile.img /J

or

xcopy \\someserver\someshare c:\somefolder /J

We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.