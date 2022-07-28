Windows 11 Build 22621.317 (KB5015885) out in Release Preview Channel

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Build 22621.317 (KB5015885) to Windows Insiders on the Release Preview Channel. This build only contains fixes and no new features.

You can find the full changelog below:

This update includes the following improvements: We fixed an issue that prevents troubleshooters from opening.

We fixed an issue that might increase the latency of games when vertical sync (VSync or v-sync) is in use.

We fixed an issue that affects the ProjectionManager.StartProjectingAsync API and prevents certain locales from connecting to Miracast Sinks.

We fixed an issue that causes the Smart App Control to block catalog-signed files.

We fixed an issue that causes the Take a Test app to remove all policies related to lockdown enforcement when you close the app.

We fixed an issue that might highly distort photos you take using the Camera app. This issue occurs when using certain cameras under certain low light conditions.

We fixed an issue that throws an exception when you debug drivers using Visual Studio 2022 version 17.2 or later.

We fixed an issue that causes the Windows profile service to fail sporadically. The failure might occur when signing in. The error message is, “gpsvc service failed to sign in. Access denied”.

We fixed an issue that prevents virtualized App-V Office applications from opening or causes them to stop responding.

Microsoft have not shared any known issues, with this build.

You can find the official blog post here.