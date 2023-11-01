Windows 11 Insider Canary Channel build 25987 adds PNG viewing and editing metadata support

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 build 25987 for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Canary Channel. It includes a few minor new features and some new known issues.

Here is the changelog:

What’s new in Build 25987 Changes and Improvements [General] During setup (OOBE), when you need to connect to a network and there’s no Wi-Fi drivers, you’ll be given an option to press an “Install Drivers” button to install drivers you have previously downloaded. You will see this change using the ISO for Build 25977 provided here for download and higher.

Starting with this build, the Windows Maps and Movies and TV apps will no longer be installed after doing a clean install of the OS. The Windows Maps and Movies and TV apps will not be removed on upgrade for Insiders in the Canary Channel and continue to be available and updated via the Microsoft Store. [Settings] We’ve designed the settings page for Delivery Optimization under Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options > Delivery Optimization to match the Windows 11 design principles. [File Explorer] PNG files now support viewing and editing metadata – for example, if you’d like to set a star rating in Properties, edit the description, or add keywords. Fixes for known issues Fixed an issue causing File Explorer to crash in Windows Sandbox when using a non-English display language. Known issues [REMINDER] Some popular games may not work correctly on the most recent Insider Preview builds in the Canary Channel. Please be sure to submit feedback in Feedback Hub on any issues you see with playing games on these builds.

[NEW] There are blank options showing on the Personalization and Privacy & Security settings pages where if clicked on will crash Settings.

[NEW] We’re investigating reports that attempting to reboot into safe mode hangs on the boot logo.

You can check out the full blog post here.