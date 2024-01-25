Windows 11 Insider Dev Channel build 23620 fixes some issues on the Start menu and more

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 build for members of the Windows Insider Program who are signed up in the Dev Channel to get updates. The new build number for Dev Channel users is 23620.

This is a pretty minor Windows 11 preview release with no new features, but members of the Dev Channel will be getting fixes for a number of known bugs in the Start menu, File Explorer, Task Manager, and more.

Here is the changelog for what's been fixed in this build:

Fixes [Start menu] Fixed an issue that was causing labels like System in the Start menu’s all apps list to be cut off if text scaling is above 100%. [File Explorer] Fixed an issue impacting explorer.exe reliability. [Widgets] Fixed the issue where announcements from the Microsoft Start feed are still shown on the taskbar after the feed is hidden.

Fixed the issue where spacing and fonts used in some settings pages were incorrect. [Task Manager] Fixed an issue impacting Task Manager reliability on the last few builds. [Accessibility] Fixed an issue which was causing voice access to crash when setting up new languages.

Fixed multiple crashes impacting narrator, including one when trying to add new natural voices. NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11.

There are also a couple of known issues with the Dev Channel build 23620

Known issues [Copilot in Windows] When first launching or after refreshing Copilot in Windows while using voice access, you’ll need to use “Show grid” commands to click in the “Ask me anything” box for the first time. [Widgets] Keyboard navigation from settings subpages back to the top-level Settings page is broken.

You can check out the full blog post here.