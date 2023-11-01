Windows 11 KB5031455 Moment 4 update is causing various issues for some users

Last week, Microsoft began the broader rollout of its Moment 4 update for Windows 11 users. While the update is still not mandatory, Microsoft is now offering it to users as a non-security update. This comes just a month after the Redmond giant officially started rolling out the Moment 4 update to Windows 11 users.

However, things do not seem to go as per the plan for some users who are facing issues with the new update. Microsoft's update is causing issues while installing for some users while others say the new update is causing performance issues.

Going through Reddit and Microsoft Feedback Hub, it looks like most of the users are facing installation issues with a variety of errors like 0x800f081f, 0x8007007e, 0x8000ffff, 0x800f0984, and 0x80073701. Unfortunately, it looks like the issues extend to Update Catalog as well with users saying that the installation froze even when using the update package from Microsoft's Update Catalog.

More worryingly, there have been reports stating that individuals are not able to rollback if the installation is stuck or if they are facing issues with the update. According to posts on both Reddit and Microsoft Feedback Hub, users are getting stuck in a rollback loop where Windows tries to install the update and then tries to roll it back when the update fails.

As of this moment, Microsoft has not acknowledged the issue on social media or on the Windows Health Dashboard. With Windows 11 now running on over 400 million devices worldwide, it is hard to assess the true severity of these issues.

We here at Neowin recommend enabling System Restore on the Windows install disk (usually C:\) and doing a System Restore Point before installing new feature or Patch Tuesday updates, but also before installing third party software on your system. This can help individuals rollback if an update fails, without losing important data.