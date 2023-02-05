Windows 11 ready systems can finally run Memtest86 Plus thanks to new Secure Boot support

MemTest86 Plus which is a pretty popular memory testing utility (not to be confused with PassMark's original MemTest86), has finally received Secure Boot support with the latest version 6.10. This is great news for users who wanted to test their memory using the software but would not be able to do so on systems that had Secure Boot enabled. While the Secure Boot feature has been around for a while, Microsoft made it a mandatory system requirement with Windows 11 and as a consequence, Secure Boot capability became essential.

Prior to this, when a user tried running Memtest86+ on a PC with Secure Boot enabled, a "Secure Boot Violation" message would be displayed. The developer of the utility discussed the issue in the software's FAQ section:

I can't boot because of a "Secure Boot Violation" - The Memtest86+ binary is not signed by Microsoft, so you need to temporarily disable Secure Boot in your BIOS options. We're working on a better solution.

Apart from Secure Boot support, there are other improvements as well including headless UEFI support, BadRam issue fix, and more. The full changelog is given below:

This release mainly add support for Secure Boot Signing Complete changelog: Add support for Secure Boot Signing

Add support for Headless EFI system

Add various command line options

Add support for legacy ATI SB400

Fix an issue related to BadRAM pattern

Fix disabling SMP using F2 at startup

Fix crash on SuperMicro X10SDV

Various bug fixes and optimizations

You can download Memtest86+ v6.10 from the official website or from GitHub.

Via: Phoronix