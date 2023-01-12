Microsoft employee realizes why users keep complaining on Windows 11 system requirements

While various users have many different complaints about Windows 11, one of the biggest ones has generally been related to the stringent Windows 11 system requirements themselves. And it looks like someone at Microsoft realized today the sort of trouble or inconvenience some of those people have to go through as a consequence of the requirements like TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot.

Vinicius Apolinario, who is a Senior Cloud Advocate at the company, published a blog post today on the Microsoft Tech Community website, explaining how one can install Windows 11 Virtual Machine (VM) on a Hyper-V system. The idea came to Apolinario when they were greeted with a "This PC can't run Windows 11" message.

They write:

Happy new year everyone! Last month, before the holidays I wanted to run a Windows 11 VM on Hyper-V to run a few tests on Windows containers in a different environment than my local machine. However, it took me some time to get that VM up and running, simply because I forgot about the new hardware requirements for Windows 11 and that I had to get them configured before I installed the new OS in it. This blog post is my contribution so you don’t have to go through the same!

The guide itself is pretty helpful as it shows how one can configure a VM properly on a Windows 11 system. You can read the blog post here. Here is another interesting piece of tale where another Microsoft employee was seen sporting an unsupported CPU during a Windows 11 live stream.