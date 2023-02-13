Windows 11 "System requirements not met" watermark apparently begins haunting 22H2 users now

About a year ago, Microsoft introduced a new prompt inside Windows 11 system settings that would remind users who were running Windows 11 on unsupported systems. The reminder said "System requirements not met" with a "Learn more" at the end linking to a Microsoft webpage explaining the Windows 11 hardware and software requirements.

Soon after this, Microsoft decided to make this far more conspicuous by adding it to the desktop itself. It began with the Dev Channel where a new "System requirements not met" watermark will show on the screen alongside the Windows version and build number.

A new report by Deskmodder claims that this watermark has now begun rolling out to build 22621 users as well, which means it is hitting Windows 11 version 22H2, and perhaps more Beta Channel Insiders as well. Around a month after Windows 11 22H2 or the Windows 11 2022 Update went public, Microsoft had quietly updated the supported processors list for Windows 11 22H2. The requirements didn't really change compared to the original Windows 21H2 release as a few newly released chips from AMD and Intel were added.

In case you come across the "System requirements not met" watermark on your desktop, you can use this guide to disable it. Microsoft has also published a support document about how to disable the message inside Settings.