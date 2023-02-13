Apple charger supplier Salcomp plans to increase its workforce significantly in India

As Apple seeks to reduce its reliance on China and diversify its manufacturing base, Salcomp is planning to significantly expand its workforce in India, according to Reuters.

Salcomp is a Finnish company that specializes in the design and manufacturing of chargers and power adapters for various electronic devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other mobile devices. The company is also a major supplier to Apple and operates in several countries including China, India, and Brazil.

Over the next 2-3 years, Salcomp aims to more than double its current employee count to nearly 25,000, a move that could position it as a critical player in India's burgeoning tech manufacturing sector. To cater to its employees, the company is also planning to build a massive housing complex with education and entertainment facilities for around 15,000 people.

Last year, Foxconn announced its plans to quadruple its workforce at its Indian plant in Tamil Nadu over the next two years. The move was followed by a manufacturing slowdown in Foxconn's largest factory in China's Zhengzhou due to zero-COVID policy.

As more companies try to diversify their manufacturing bases to mitigate risks and meet rising demands, India's sphere of influence is growing in the supply chain and manufacturing industry.

Source: Reuters