Windows 11 22H2 build 22621 bug shows "hardware security not supported" on supported PCs

After much speculation, Microsoft confirmed that Windows 11 Insider build 22621 was the RTM build. And soon after that, the company released Build 22621 to the Release Preview channel too. And while the build only listed a couple of known issues, the release appears to have brought back a Windows 11 security related bug that was already fixed once.

The issue was brought to our attention by one of our Neowin forum members nekrosoft13 who noticed that several of their PCs were being shown the message "Standard hardware security not supported" on the Device security page in Windows Security settings even though their system does apparently meets the necessary requirements.

The issue doesn't appear to be a one-off case here as several other users are also complaining about this Build 22621 bug on Feedback Hub on a previous thread. As mentioned above, the bug isn't new and Microsoft had fixed the issue earlier with build 22000.100 like the company promised in the Feedback Hub thread.

If you're wondering what the requirements for Standard hardware security are, Microsoft has defined these as following:

Your device meets the requirements for standard hardware security This means your device supports memory integrity and core isolation and also has: TPM 2.0 (also referred to as your security processor)

Secure boot enabled

DEP (Data Execution Prevention)

UEFI MAT (Memory Attributes Table)

However, when a user PC doesn't meet one or more of these requirements, the Standard hardware security not supported feature is displayed, though in the case of this bug, it is apparently being shown even when the criteria are met.