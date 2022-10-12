Windows 365 gets new SKU, coming soon to the Microsoft Store

Over a year ago, Microsoft announced Windows 365, which is a service that allows businesses to securely stream the full Windows experience with the OS being hosted on the Microsoft Cloud. This essentially means that employees do not require special hardware and can just enroll in the program to utilize a personalized Windows experience. Today, at its ongoing Ignite 2022 conference, Microsoft has announced a bunch of new features for both Windows 365 and Windows.

Starting off with Windows 365, Microsoft has announced a new Windows 365 Government SKU geared to towards federal contractors and employees. It allows streaming of Windows from the Microsoft Cloud while meeting the security standards set by the U.S. government. Additionally, the Windows 365 app is coming to the Microsoft Store so you can download and launch it directly from the Start menu of the Taskbar. Another update in preview is the Citrix HDX Plus add-on for Windows 365. It enables companies to support more endpoint devices, peripherals, and security policies, especially in bandwidth-constrained environments.

Talking more about Windows on the cloud, reports from the Update Compliance service are being moved to Azure Workbooks under a new solution called Windows Update for Business reports. This change will take place next month and should make the overall experience more modular and consistent.

Meanwhile, Test Base for Microsoft 365 is getting two preview features in the form of in-place upgrade support and Microsoft 365 apps testing. The former will arrive next month while the latter will hit preview later this month. In the same vein, targeted, contextual, in-product organizational messages - announced a few months ago - controlled by IT admins will hit preview next month.

Finally, Universal Print is also getting two more capabilities. The first is delegated admin support for localized management, it's coming in the first week of November. And secondly, we have more information being made available on the printer jobs page to debug issues and get pointers for associated documentation for diagnosis. This capability will hit general availability at the end of this month.