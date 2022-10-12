Dynamics 365 and Microsoft's industry clouds receive a flurry of enhancements

With the Ignite 2022 conference having commenced today, Microsoft has made a bunch of announcements related to the Power Platform, Azure, and more. Alongside these, the tech giant has also unveiled a host of new enhancements for its Dynamics 365 platform, as well as two of its industry clouds.

When it comes to leveraging other Microsoft services and vice versa, Teams seems to be at the forefront this time around for the Dynamics 365 platform. Starting in November, Teams customers will now be able to avail access to Business Central data without having to pay any additional costs. This will be controlled via admins to ensure that access to business records can be restricted to the required personnel only.

Customer Service will now also use an embedded version of Microsoft's premier communications platform to automate AI-generated conversation summaries, making the process more efficient for cases where agents have to transfer cases to each other. Embedded Teams chats are also serving as a new functionality now, with the capability to link chats to Dynamics 365 records and enhance collaboration among users. Both features will be generally available this month.

Moving on, Sales Enterprise and Viva Sales users can now experience conversational intelligence without incurring any extra costs. The feature will also be updated early next year, including enhancements such as real time guidance, resource recommendations, and more. Microsoft has also announced a new supply chain management expert certification. As is apparent from the name, getting access to this certification will require candidates to pass a couple of other pre-requisite exams first, denoted through the identifiers MB-330 and MB-335.

And finally, Microsoft's updates for its industry clouds cover the Cloud for Sustainability and the Cloud for Healthcare. The former includes general availability for an extended data model, as well as a new dashboard for organizations to calculate the impact of emissions from use of its other Microsoft services. Alongside this, a managed service to record environmental claims and credits in a reliable manner has been introduced as well.

With regards to the latter, the following features have been highlighted:

Improved Patient indicators visualizations in the Unified Patient view.

New out-of-the-box patient outreach campaigns built into Patient Journey templates.

An updated set of standards in the Provider Data Model, commonly used by customers and partners, to build or extend their own healthcare apps leveraging Cloud for Healthcare.

These are noted to be aimed at easing the burden on healthcare providers by enabling proactive healthcare.