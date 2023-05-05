Windows LAPS now in Microsoft Intune and Azure AD via public preview

Around three weeks ago, Microsoft announced the availability of Windows LAPS (Local Administrator Password Solution) capabilities via the month's Patch Tuesday. The feature is available on Windows 10, Windows 11, and also on servers.

As with any new launch, it hasn't been flawless. Microsoft confirmed interoperability issues with legacy LAPS. When legacy LAPS (MSI package) is installed on machines with the latest Patch Tuesday updates installed, both legacy, as well as the new Windows LAPS, breaks. As promised earlier, Microsoft announced that it fixed those issues with the latest Windows 11 non-security preview updates. The fix is available for both Windows 11 21H2 (KB5025298) as well as for Windows 11 22H2 (KB5025305).

Today, Microsoft reminded IT admins and system admins that the new Windows LAPS is now available on Microsoft Intune, as well as a public preview on Azure Active Directory (AD). The update on the Message Center reads:

We’re now extending the solution to the cloud with Windows LAPS management in Microsoft Intune and - now in public preview - support for Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). Some of the new features include rich policy management, automatic rotation, dedicated event logs, a new PowerShell module, hybrid join support, and more.

In case you missed it, Microsoft has already published a lengthy but helpful guide on setting up Windows LAPS via Intune. You can read about it here.