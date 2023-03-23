Windows Server vNext build 25324 out with systray clock seconds, and more

Microsoft has released a new build of the Windows Server Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) Preview. Today's build 25324 is now available to download as an ISO from the Windows Server Insider website along with a VHDX. It contains both the (Windows 11) Desktop Experience as well as a Server Core installation option for Datacenter and the Standard edition.

As per usual, there's no full changelog between builds to speak of, so it's unclear what's new in the bits that relate to Server, for a full changelog of the build 25324 client, go here. As you may have noticed, the Windows Server Preview now aligns with the new Canary channel, which might indicate we won't see a new Server version until next year when Windows 12 is expected to be released.

Branding has not yet been updated and remains as Windows Server 2022 in the preview. In addition, Microsoft is encouraging Insiders to give feedback in the Windows Server category and then the appropriate subcategory. The company asks to indicate the build number you are providing feedback on along with the title as shown in the example below:

[Server #####] Title of my feedback

What's New

RESOLVED: While using Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) or in doing a clean install, users may encounter rendering issues which create difficulty in using these processes. Build-to-build upgrade is unaffected. RESOLVED: Installing the Languages and Optional Features preview will put the Server in a state where SCONFIG does not reliable start up after login, and Remote Desktop functionality into the Server fails inconsistently. If you depend on either Remote Desktop or SCONFIG, you may wish to avoid installing the Languages and Optional Features preview.

Known Issues

This build has an issue where archiving eventlogs with "wevetutil al" command causes the Windows Event Log service to crash, and the archive operation to fail. The service must be restarted by executing "Start-Service EventLog" from an administrative command line prompt. If you are have Secure Launch/DRTM code path enabled, we do not recommend that you install this build.

Available Downloads :

Windows Server Long-Term Servicing Channel Preview in ISO format in 18 languages, and in VHDX format in English only.

Windows Server Datacenter Azure Edition Preview in ISO and VHDX format, English only.*

Microsoft Server Languages and Optional Features Preview Note: Downloads to certain countries may not be available. See Microsoft suspends new sales in Russia - Microsoft On the Issues

Keys are valid for preview builds only:

Server Standard: MFY9F-XBN2F-TYFMP-CCV49-RMYVH

Datacenter: 2KNJJ-33Y9H-2GXGX-KMQWH-G6H67

Azure Edition does not accept a key

To download, registered Insiders can head over to the Windows Server Insider Preview download page here. You can also check out the Getting Started with Server page here on the Windows Insider for Business portal to register for the Windows Insider Program in case you aren't already registered.

Microsoft also notes that this Preview will expire on September 15, 2023.

You can download the build here, and find the official announcement here.