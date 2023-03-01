Intel leak hints at potential Windows 12 launch in second half of 2024

Forget Windows 11 and its latest feature update. A recently-deleted post from a hardware leaker @leaf_hobby revealed (via Video Cardz) that Intel is allegedly already aware of Microsoft's next-gen operating system. Intel's internal documentation mentions Windows 12 support in the upcoming Meteor Lake platform.

MTL-S has additional 5.0 x4 from CPU(for M.2?)

5.0 x16

5.0 x4

4.0 x4

From CPU Direct

No AVX512 Z890 has additional 4.0 x4 from chipset, x24 Gen4 lanes total

Wi-Fi 7 debut It says support windows 12 on OS list(?) Now only 6P+8E and 6P+16E, 8P under dev?

That’s everything I know

Microsoft and Intel refused to comment on the post. However, this is not the first time we have seen rumors (and internal mockups) about the next generation of Windows. In the Summer of 2022, a new report emerged about Microsoft changing its plans and shifting back to releasing new Windows every three years instead of continuously servicing one release (remember "Windows 10 is the last Windows"?). Although Microsoft has yet to confirm Windows 12, one can already tell where the company wants to aim for Windows 11's successor.

Microsoft is already experimenting with integrating AI into Windows 11. Although the first attempt is unapologetically lame, Microsoft is exploring different ideas to supercharge its operating system with artificial intelligence, as explained by Microsoft's head of consumer marketing in a recent interview with The Verge:

As we start to develop future versions of Windows we'll think about other places where AI should play a natural role in the experience.

Implementing AI-based features into Windows 12 means Microsoft needs to tighten its relationship with Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm. Therefore, seeing the next operating system mentioned in the documentation is not surprising. AI-powered capabilities usually require deeper integration with the hardware, and the trio of PC processor manufacturers is already pushing in that direction. For example, AMD's recent Ryzen 7000 mobile chips have a dedicated AI engine for Microsoft's Windows Studio Effects, including noise suppression, eye contact, background blur, and more.

Intel's Meteor Lake platform should arrive in the second half of 2024, just before Windows 11's third anniversary and Windows 12's big debut. However, take these reports with a grain of salt since none is officially confirmed. Besides, Microsoft's plans can change anytime, as with the Surface Mini canceled right before the announcement.