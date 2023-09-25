WingetUI gets custom sources, filtering, performance boost, Defender block prevention

WingetUI banner

WingetUI, which is a third-party GUI utility tool for managing CLI package managers like Winget or Scoop, received its latest update a couple of days ago. The new update, version 2.1.0, brings performance improvements related to package imports and parsing as well as CLI outputs, adds a couple of major source-related upgrades, like source filtering as well as support for custom sources, and more.

There are new special icons for installed, blacklisted, and upgradable packages. The app now also comes digitally signed so Microsoft Defender and other anti-malware products should no longer block it. You can find the full release notes below:

  • .NET Tool package manager is now fully supported in WingetUI

  • WingetUI can now filter packages depending on their source

  • Chocolatey installed packages have been fixed

  • Notifications will be shown again if enabled

  • WingetUI can now be installed on a local environment

  • Winget does now support custom sources

  • WingetUI is now digitally signed

  • Arm systems will automatically use arm64 winget versions.

  • Packages won't be outdated anymore on the discover packages section

  • Theme switching won't require restarting WingetUI. Instead, the new theme will be applied instantaneously.

  • Installed, blacklisted and upgradable packages will show special icons to distinguish them from regular packages.

  • The package importer is now much faster.

  • Winget will handle locales properly

  • Chocolatey will be added to path automatically if certain conditions are met

  • Command-line outputs are more responsive

  • Improved package parsing

  • Interface appearance and behaviour improvements

  • Custom icon databases will be configurable

  • Markdown parsing has been improved

  • Lots of other bugfixes and improvements

What's Changed

To download the latest WingetUI update, head over to the Neowin software section page, or visit GitHub.

