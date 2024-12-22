Wizard of Legend is free to claim on the Epic Games Store for a day

Another freebie has just landed on the Epic Games Store. The giveaway page that refreshes every 24 hours with a mystery game has been updated to replace yesterday's TerraTech offer with Wizard of Legend.

Developed by Contingent99 and released in 2018, the game is a roguelike experience that, as the title suggests, puts you in the shoes of a wizard. Originally conceived as a Kickstarter project, Wizard of Legend is a fast-paced dungeon crawler featuring procedurally generated levels to make each run unique.

Spell variety is a major focus of the game. Players are able to fling out over 100 types of unique spells depending on their playstyle and current run status, even offering combo moves to expand the magical arsenal even further. A two-player local co-op mode is also included for those who want to dungeon dive together.

Here's how its gameplay and setting are described by the developer:

Wizard of Legend is a fast paced dungeon crawler with rogue-like elements that emphasizes dynamic magical combat. Quick movement and even quicker use of spells will allow you to chain spells together to unleash devastating combinations against your enemies! Every year in the Kingdom of Lanova, the Council of Magic holds the Chaos Trials, a gauntlet of magical challenges put forth by its strongest members. Contestants that successfully complete all of the challenges and demonstrate superior wizardry earn the right to become a Wizard of Legend!

Arriving as the fourth freebie in a row on the Epic Games Store's daily giveaways plan, Wizard of Legend is now available to claim on the store for free. The game usually costs $15.99 to purchase when it's not on sale. The next mystery giveaway will be revealed and presented at 8 am PT on December 23.