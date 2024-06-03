X (formerly Twitter) changes rules to allow more adult content

X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, has decided to loosen some of its rules for users who want to post more adult and sexual content on the service. X posted a new Adult Content Policy page on its support site over the weekend, which was first spotted and reported today by TechCrunch. X also posted a new Violent Content Policy support page.

In its own Safety X post, the company stated that both of these new policy pages have replaced its former Sensitive Media and Violent Speech policies.

We have launched Adult Content and Violent Content policies to bring more clarity of our Rules and transparency into enforcement of these areas. These policies replace our former Sensitive Media and Violent Speech policies - but what we enforce against hasn’t changed.



Adult… — Safety (@Safety) June 3, 2024

The new Adult Content Policy page now says X users can post content with "adult nudity or sexual behavior," with some restrictions. X says the service feels such content "can be a legitimate form of artistic expression."

Having said that, X does state that people who wish to post that kind of content on their account regularly should make some changes to their media settings so that their posts will show a content warning before people can view them. X users under 18 years old who don't have a birthday on their account won't be able to get past the content warnings. Also, adult content cannot be placed in a user's profile photo or account banner.

Finally, X is still banning any adult content that can be labeled as "exploitation, nonconsent, objectification, sexualization or harm to minors, and obscene behaviors."

The Violent Content policy page states X users can post "share graphic media if it is properly labeled ." However, they still cannot post anything that is considered "excessively gory or depicting sexual violence." Also, X is still banning violent content that is considered "explicitly threatening, inciting, glorifying, or expressing desire for violence."

As with the new Adult Content rules, users who regularly post allowed violent content are asked to make changes to their settings so that their posts are covered by a content warning.