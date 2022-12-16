Xbox announces CoD: MWII Multiplayer Free Access event, you don't need Xbox Live Gold

Xbox has announced that gamers can play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer mode for free this weekend. Unlike Free Play Days events, the CoD: MWII Multiplayer Free Access event doesn’t require Xbox Live Gold to play. The event is live now until Monday at 10 a.m. PT.

As part of the event, gamers will be able multiplayer games on several maps including Farm 18, El Asilo, and Shipment. The modes that are playable include Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, and Kill Confirmed. You can also play each of these modes in the third person. Explaining more about the third-person versions of the game, Xbox said:

“Get a fresh perspective in Modern Warfare II’s new Third-Person Playlists. In this variant, the camera is set back over the shoulder of your Operator, giving a greater view of your overall surroundings, and providing a unique play experience compared to the traditional first-person view.”

Those who decide to join in with the Multiplayer Free Access event will need to install an additional download to start playing. The event is already live so if you’ve not got Xbox Live Gold, you can jump online for free this weekend.

For those who like free access to games, it doesn't look like Microsoft is bringing any Free Play Days games this week unless it decides to announce them later today.