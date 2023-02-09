Xbox Free Game Days: Scarlet Nexus, TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2, and The Ascent

If you don't plan to watch the Super Bowl on TV this weekend, Microsoft has some cool games you can play on your Xbox One or Xbox Series S|X consoles. From now until Sunday, February 12 at 12:59 pm Pacific time, you can play three full games for free if you are a subscriber to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The first free game is Scarlet Nexus, a third person action-RPG from Bandai Namco Entertainment. Here's the skinny on that game:

Calling all psionics! Deranged mutants known as Others threaten the existence of humanity and we are the last line of defense. Join the Other Suppression Force (OSF) today and unleash the power of your mind!

You can also get the Standard Edition of Scarlet Nexus during the Free Games Days period for just $14.99, or 75 percent off its normal price.

The next game you can play for free this weekend is TT Isle of Man Ride On the Edge 2, the motorcycle racing sim from developer Kylotonn. Here's the info for that game:

In TT Isle of Man Ride On the Edge 2, prove your worth in different championships before setting out to conquer the Snaefell Mountain Course, a 60 km-long track with both winding and straight sections that will push your riding skills to the limit!

The final free game is The Ascent, a cyberpunk themed action-RPG from the 12-person developer Neon Giant. This game looks and plays like it was made by a much bigger team. Here's what you need to know about the game:

The Ascent is an award winning solo and co-op action-shooter RPG set in a cyberpunk world. The mega corporation that owns you and everyone, The Ascent Group, has just collapsed. Can you survive without it?'

You can grab the Standard Edition of The Ascent during the free play period for just $10.49, a 65 percent price drop. Which of these games will you play for free this weekend on your Xbox console?