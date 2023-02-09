Microsoft and American Express team up to make filling out expense reports easier

If you are a company employee, its likely you have to keep your receipts to send in to your boss for approval. It's not fun. If you own a company, you have to deal with approving and recording all those receipts. That's not fun either. Today, Microsoft and American Express announced a new partnership that will hopefully make both expense reporting and management less of a chore.

As reported by TechCrunch, the agreement will combine Microsoft's cloud tech with Amex's own AI to simplify corporate receipts recording. Amex will create a system for businesses that will allow any employee with a Corporate Amex card to take a picture of their receipts. The new expense management system will check that receipts, and the AI will either approve it automatically, or send it to a real human to examine it further.

Since this is using an AI system, the expense management program should get smarter as it is used more and more. Microsoft will actually be the first company to test this new system later this year, and it will expand in the future to other Amex business clients.

Of course, this new partnership comes as Microsoft has just announed the new Bing search engine, with its AI chatbot that was developed by OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT. It would appear that American Express wants to get on board the AI train as well.