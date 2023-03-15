Games with Gold: Lamentum is free to claim on Xbox

The second wave of the March Games with Gold lineup has landed, and as announced earlier, it carries a copy of the Xbox One title Lamentum.

The game is a pixel art survival horror experience set in the mid-nineteenth century, where players take the role of a man searching for a cure for his wife in a nightmare-enveloped mansion. Inspired by classic games like Resident Evil and Silent Hill, players will be using various weapons and tools (with plenty of oldschool inventory management) to survive this landscape.

Xbox's backward compatibility feature is also letting Xbox Series X|S owners natively play this title. Use the store link below using a Gold-enabled Microsoft account to grab a copy:

Lamentum - Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Guide Victor Hartwell, a young aristocrat on a desperate journey to cure the deadly disease that afflicts his beloved wife, Alissa. Their last hope resides in the darkened halls of Grau Hill Mansion whose Earl has uncovered ancient secrets and forgotten sciences.

March has been a special month where three Games with Gold Xbox One titles are included. The games from the previous wave are still available too, so don't forget to grab copies of Trüberbrook and Sudden Strike 4 Complete before their promotion timers run out in two weeks.

The usual Games with Gold rule applies here, where any Xbox One games that are claimed via these bi-weekly promotions are only playable while a subscription to either Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is active on the account.