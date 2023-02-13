Xiaomi is set to get 'dynamic' with rumoured 13 Lite launch

Neowin · with 0 comments

The Xiaomi logo on a gunmetal black and orange background

At Mobile World Congress later this month, Xiaomi is planning to host a phone launch where it will be bringing the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro for a global launch. Additionally, there will be another device coming to the event that was previously China-exclusive, featuring a 'Dynamic Island' style camera cutout like Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

The device itself will be released globally under the name Xiaomi 13 Lite, which has been alleged to be a rebranded Xiaomi Civi 2, with the specifications being shared in a hands-on video shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on Twitter.

The two 32MP selfie cameras are contained within a pill shaped cutout at the top of the screen, and this does look remarkably like the iPhone 14 Pro series cameras. Right now, there isn't any software baked in by Xiaomi to mimic the functionality, but there are apps on the Play Store that will do this for you.

Source: Android Authority

Report a problem with article
The flag of China
Previous Article

Chinese groups caution investors not to be blinded by ChatGPT hype

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement