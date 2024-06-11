Slack for Windows on ARM is now available in beta

Slack decided not to slack or lag behind the Copilot+ PCs initiative and joined the list of software that supports Windows on ARM devices. Version 4.38.87, which was just released, is now available as a native app for Windows computers with ARM processors. For now, you can only get it from the official Slack website, but the company is promising to deliver the ARM-friendly version of the messenger to the Microsoft Store soon.

Here is what Slack said in the official Windows release notes:

Slack 4.39.87 - 10 June 2024 What’s new: Slack for Windows on ARM is currently in beta and available for download from our website. We’re still busy adding features and making adjustments to the app, but keep your eyes peeled for it appearing soon on the Microsoft Store.

You can download Slack for Windows from its website, and the Microsoft Store version is available here (not optimized for ARM yet). Slack for Windows release notes are available here.

The first wave of Copilot+ PCs with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon processors is launching next week. The Surface Pro 11th Edition, the Surface Laptop 7th Edition and other devices from Samsung, Dell, Acer, and other manufacturers promise customers superior battery life, significant performance improvements, and better emulation for unoptimized devices. However, these devices are primarily focused on regular consumers.

Rumors say Microsoft, Qualcomm, and other partners plan to launch the second wave of ARM-powered computers with an emphasis on business consumers. Qualcomm also said that its Snapdragon X processors are coming to more device form factors, so expect to see not just laptops but also all-in-ones, mini PCs, and more.

With plenty of apps already offering native ARM64 versions and more joining each day, it feels like Windows on ARM finally has solid chances to rival its traditional x86 counterparts.