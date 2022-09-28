Amazon launches new Echo devices for the home and car

Amazon has announced a range of new Echo devices for the home and car, prices start at $49.99 and range up to $199.99. Pre-orders start today, but you’ll have to wait until next month to get your hands on your order. The new devices include Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo Dot Kids, Echo Studio, and Echo Auto.

Amazon’s new Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock are powered by the AZ2 Neural Edge processor, this chip enables faster responses when you use tap gestures, ultrasound motion detection, or on-device execution for common Alexa requests. If you have Wi-Fi not-spots in your home, these devices strategically placed will also boost your Wi-Fi as they serve as eero mesh Wi-Fi extenders.

These two devices also come with an improved audio architecture for clearer vocals and double the bass compared to the last generation – all while maintaining the same form factor. Additionally, they come with upgraded high-density dot technology that offers a dynamic way to see information at a glance, whether this is the name of a song, the weather, and more.

The new Echo Dot Kids now comes with Owl and Dragon designs and will soon include Alexa voices that represent these creatures, however, they will be restricted to Amazon Kids+ subscribers. These child-oriented devices include parental controls that let you set daily time limits, filter explicit songs, and review activity through the Amazon Parent Dashboard. When you buy, you’ll automatically get a year’s worth of Amazon Kids+ which will give you access to the aforementioned voices as well as ad-free books, games, videos, Audible books, songs, and Alexa skills.

The Echo Studio is Amazon’s best-sounding Echo speaker, and now it comes with spatial audio processing technology and frequency range extension. The spatial audio tech makes music and film soundtracks feel closer to the listener – it’s designed to work like a hi-fi stereo, where voices are centred while stereo-panned instruments play at the sides. Amazon said the spatial audio processing technology is also coming to the Echo Show 15 and other compatible devices.

Finally, the updated Echo Auto comes with a new, slimmer design and includes an adhesive mount, so you can position it wherever you like in your car. It includes five microphones, so your voice can be heard over your music and other ambient sounds. With the Echo Auto, you can listen to music, make calls, and get roadside assistance without using a distracting mobile phone – improving your driving safety.

To learn more about these products, just head over to the Amazon Echo devices website.