"Portal with RTX" free DLC out next week, Nvidia reveals system requirements

Alongside its RTX 4000 series announcements in September, Nvidia also revealed it is implementing its RTX suite of enhancements to the classic puzzle game Portal. The fresh coat of paint is adding raytracing, DLSS 3 (for RTX 4000 cards), remade textures, and more to the experience. Watch the newly released DLSS 3 comparison video above.

Portal with RTX is releasing on Steam as an optional free DLC to the original Valve experience from 15 years ago, letting anyone with a raytracing capable graphics card use it for no extra cost. Nvidia has developed the project in-house using its RTX Remix suite, which enables users to make RTX-technologies adding mods for existing games.

Here's how Nvidia describes the graphically transformed game:

In Portal with RTX, full ray tracing transforms each level, enabling light to bounce and be affected by the scene’s geometry and materials. Every light is ray-traced and casts shadows, global illumination indirect lighting naturally illuminates and darkens rooms, volumetric ray-traced lighting scatters through fog and smoke, and shadows are pixel perfect.

Here are the Minimum, Recommended, and Ultra specifications for hitting playable frame rates that were also shared by the company today:

While Portal with RTX DLC originally had a November release window, Nvidia has now revealed the official date to be December 8. The Steam store page can be found here.