4TB, 8TB, 12TB Segate Ironwolf NAS HDDs are selling at great prices on Amazon

If you’re in the market for a high-performance NAS (Network Attached Storage) hard drive, the Seagate IronWolf series is an option that may be worth exploring. IronWolf hard drives are built for NAS (Network Attached Storage) systems with up to 8 bays. They are designed to handle multi-user environments and continuous 24/7 operations.

The IronWolf HDDs use a 3.5-inch SATA interface, feature a cache of up to 256MB, support a data transfer rate of 6Gbps, and operate at up to 7200 RPM. They feature conventional magnetic recording (CMR) which promises reliable operation, handling workloads of up to 180TB per year. The drives further include built-in RV (Rotational Vibration) sensors, claiming to improve vibration tolerance and maintain performance.

The 12TB model includes a write speed of 220MBps and operates at temperatures up to 70°C. Rated for 1 million hours MTBF (Mean Time Between Failures), the IronWolf drives promise durability. Moreover, the HDDs come with IronWolf Health Management, a feature that monitors drive health and performance.

Additionally, each drive comes with a manufacturer warranty and data recovery services. The 4TB model includes a three-year limited warranty and three-year Rescue Data Recovery Services, while the 8TB and 12TB models include a five-year limited warranty with the same data recovery support.

While all models promise reliable 24/7 performance and data recovery support, the 8TB and 12TB variants provide the best value for those looking for larger capacity and enhanced performance.

4TB Seagate IronWolf NAS Internal Hard Drive (CMR 3.5 Inch SATA 6Gb/s 5400 RPM 64MB Cache for RAID Network Attached Storage Rescue Services - ST4000VNZ06/006): $89.99 (Amazon US)

8TB Seagate IronWolf NAS Internal Hard Drive (CMR 3.5 Inch SATA 6Gb/s 7200 RPM 256MB Cache for RAID Network Attached Storage – Frustration Free Packaging - ST8000VNZ04/N004): $149.99 (Amazon US)

12TB Seagate IronWolf NAS Internal Hard Drive (CMR 3.5 Inch SATA 6Gb/s 7200 RPM 256MB Cache for RAID Network Attached Storage - ST12000VNZ008/ST12000VN0008): $199.99 (Amazon US)

