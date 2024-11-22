The ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024) now available at lowest price of $1,099.99

Are you looking to save a few hundred bucks on a powerful ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024)? If so, you'll be glad to hear that you can now avail yourself of this laptop for its lowest price of just $1,099.99, compared to its RRP of $1,399.99 - a hefty $300 saving.

Before moving on to the specifications, it's worth noting that this laptop is marked as an Amazon Choice, which highlights its great price and reviews. Regarding reviews, it has had 1,424 ratings and scores of 4.3 out of 5 stars. It is shipped and sold by Amazon.com and can be returned until January 31, 2025, if it is an unwanted Christmas present.

Powering the Strix G16 is the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. Furthermore, it includes 16 GB of DDR5 4800 MHz memory and a 1 TB PCIe Gen4 SSD. Combined, these specifications should let you cut through tasks easily.

According to ASUS, the Strix G16 has a Full HD 165 Hz panel with 100% sRGB, Pantone Validation, and Dolby Vision. If you're working with images or videos, these features should ensure you're seeing all the colors on the display accurately.

For the list of ports, this laptop features 1 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 2, 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 2, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, and 1 Gbps Ethernet. It also features ROG Intelligent Cooling, which features Thermal Grizzly's Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on the CPU and a third intake fan to enable long gaming sessions.

