Acer Nitro 70 with 32GB DDR5 RAM and AMD Ryzen 9 7900 12-core processor is lower by $320

Are you looking for a powerful gaming computer? Then take a look at the Acer Nitro 70 N70-130-UR13. It comes with a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 7900 12-core processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, 32GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM, a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, and Windows 11 Home.

Currently, the Acer Nitro 70 has a limited-time deal attached to it meaning that it costs $1,679.99 instead of $1,999.99 - that's a hefty saving of $320. It's not clear how long this 16% discount will last, though, so if the deal is appealing to you then it's best to buy sooner rather than later.

The computer is shipped and sold by Amazon.com which is good because you won't encounter issues with third-party sellers. There also seems to be plenty in stock as there is no low stock warning on the page.

Back to the machine itself now, with the Acer Nitro 70, you can adjust in-game settings, monitor real-time performance, and more with the NitroSense utility app.

Regarding the exterior, this computer has a 38-liter chassis that features slick red LEDs, vents to keep the system cool, and an optional EMI-certified tempered glass side panel so that you can see the internal hardware. Inside the box, you'll get the Acer Nitro 70, a keyboard, and a mouse.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.