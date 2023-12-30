Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV now available at a great deal

If you have been looking for a device that allows for an upgraded entertainment experience and is available at a great deal, you might want to check out the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series. Currently, it is selling for only $299.99 after a 33% discount on its original MSRP of $449.99. With this deal, you get to save $150 so, get your hands on it while stocks last!

Amazon Fire TV is an entertainment powerhouse boasting support for 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Users can revel in clearer and more vibrant visuals compared to standard 1080p Full HD. It is not limited to traditional content streaming only; it also accommodates live TV, gaming, and music streaming.

This device operates with voice commands through Alexa, offering swift access to a vast library of over 1.5 million movies and TV episodes, including popular platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more.

Additionally, users receive a complimentary 6-month subscription to MGM+, providing access to an extensive array of Hollywood movies and Original series. As the device continuously evolves, expect ongoing enhancements in Alexa skills, smart home integrations, and voice control features.

For connectivity, the Fire TV includes four HDMI inputs, enabling convenient hook-ups for gaming consoles, cable boxes, and audio devices. This versatility makes it a central hub for diverse media sources, promising an enhanced entertainment experience for its users.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.