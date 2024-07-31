Amazon deal: Pyle Bluetooth HD Home Audio Amplifier Receiver is back to its lowest price

Amazon US is currently offering the Pyle audio amplifier receiver at its lowest price once again so, you may want to get your hands on it while its still in stock.

The Pyle Bluetooth HD Home Audio Amplifier delivers a powerful 300 watts of maximum output at 4 ohms, with a HIFI 2.0 channel audio amp design that supports two sets of speakers. It also provides 35 watts x 2 at 8 ohms RMS, ensuring high-quality sound. With wireless music streaming capability, the amplifier offers a range of over 45 feet and includes 8 DSP effects for customised audio experiences.

Furthermore, this amplifier features 2 HDMI inputs, 1 HDMI output, 2 pairs of RCA (L/R) inputs, and 1 pair of RCA (L/R) outputs, allowing easy connection to external devices. Additional connectivity options include HDMI, Optical, and Coaxial inputs, 2 microphone inputs, a headphone jack, and an FM radio tuner. It also supports USB and SD card inputs, enabling direct audio playback from flash drives and SD cards, with an auto-search scan feature for radio stations.

Moreover, the device is equipped with a digital LED display and front panel button controls, making it user-friendly. It also features a rotary control centre, antenna, and remote control, with adjustable treble, bass, master, and microphone volume, along with a reverb delay function for a tailored sound experience.

Pyle Bluetooth HD Home Audio Amplifier Receiver Stereo 300W Dual Channel Sound Audio System, MP3, USB, SD, AUX, RCA, MIC, Headphone, FM, LED, Reverb Delay, for Home Theater Speakers, Studio - PDA99BU: $118.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.