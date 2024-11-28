Black Friday Deal: TP-Link Deco XE70 Pro Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System now available for just $249

TP-Link has been a leading Wi-Fi product provider for several years. As part of Amazon's Black Friday deal, its latest Deco XE70 Pro Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System is now available for $249.99, a 29% discount from its original price.

The Deco XE70 Pro mesh system can cover a home up to 7,200 sq. ft. with Wi-Fi 6E. The tri-band setup delivers seamless Wi-Fi connectivity everywhere in the house, with support for up to 200 devices. The 6 GHz band cuts through congestion and delivers Wi-Fi speeds of up to 4.9 Gbps and 2.5-gigabit wired connectivity.

The AI-powered Mesh Wi-Fi system forms a unified network with AI-roaming technology that automatically learns the network environment, client quality, and user behaviors in your home. AI-Roaming connects your devices to the optimal Deco mesh router according to the loading conditions of each node to efficiently utilize the network bandwidth.

The Deco XE70 Pro can be controlled by both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant through voice commands. Since this router is backward compatible with all Wi-Fi generations, it will work with any internet service provider in the US. Using the Deco app, you can easily set up, monitor, and control the Wi-Fi network from anywhere.

The TP-Link HomeShield app offers parental controls, home network stats, and a network scanner to find possible online threats for free, with additional features available with a TP-Link HomeShield Pro subscription.

You can find the deal here from Amazon US:

With its advanced features, wide compatibility, and current discount, the TP-Link Deco XE70 Pro is an excellent option for those looking to upgrade their home network. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.