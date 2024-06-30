Next-gen AirPods could feature infrared (IR) camera similar to Face ID, says analyst

A camera-enabled Apple Watch might still be a dream but Apple is reportedly working to add one to the AirPods. You won't be able to click selfies though. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in his latest note that the iPhone-maker is planning to launch AirPods with an infrared (IR) camera similar to the iPhone Face ID receiver.

Apple is expected to mass-produce new AirPods with camera modules by 2026. Long-time Apple partner Foxconn is said to become the supplier of IR cameras, technically known as a new product introduction (NPI) supplier. However, the note doesn't make it clear whether the said IR camera will arrive on AirPods Pro, regular AirPods, or both.

Foxconn will operate at an annual capacity of about 18-20 million units or two modules for each of the 10 million AirPods. However, the actual orders and demand will depend on market conditions, the analyst noted.

Previous reports suggest Apple is working to launch two new 4th generation AirPods models this year and an AirPods Pro upgrade won't be released until 2025. However, the 2026 timeline suggests the camera models will be a no-show in these models.

According to Kuo, there are a couple of reasons Apple is planning to fit a camera module in its wireless earbuds. Firstly, Apple is expected to use the upgraded AirPods with the Vision Pro and future headsets to improve the spatial audio experience.

For example, when a user is watching a video with Vision Pro and wearing this new AirPods, if users turn their heads to look in a specific direction, the sound source in that direction can be emphasized to enhance the spatial audio/computing experience.

New AirPods with an IR camera might also unlock new gestures for the users. Kuo said that the camera module is capable of detecting "environmental image changes," which can potentially enable "in-air gesture control to enhance human-device interaction." He added that Apple has already filed patents in this area.

Apple recently announced new head gestures for the AirPods Pro. Users can simply nod their head or shake it sideways to interact with Siri to do several tasks such as interact with messages, manage notifications, and take calls without saying a word to the virtual assistant.

At the end of the day, whatever Apple does with its hardware, software, and services is "always focused on strengthening the competitiveness of the ecosystem," according to Kuo, adding that the spatial computing ecosystem is no exception.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo