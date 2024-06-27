Get Star Trek: Picard - The Complete Series now for just $47.99

Pretty much everybody agrees that Star Trek: The Next Generation is one of, if not the best Star Trek series to have graced the silver screen. Since that aired, Patrick Stewart has reprised his role as Jean-Luc Picard in several films and notably in the TV series Star Trek: Picard which ended last year after its third season.

If you've not watched Star Trek: Picard yet or just simply want to add it to your collection, then you can pick up the Blu-ray now for just $47.99 (down from $69.99) or the DVD for $43.49 (down from $58.99 but not its lowest-ever price).

The total runtime of this set is 24 hours and 57 minutes. The content is subtitled in English (SDH), French, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, German, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, and Swedish, and dubbed in English, German, Spanish, Japanese, French, and Italian for those who would prefer to listen in another language.

Regarding technical details, we found the following information over on Blu-ray.com:

Video

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1 Audio

Star Trek: Picard - Season One

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 16-bit)

Star Trek: Picard - Season Two

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

German: Dolby Digital 5.1

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1

French: Dolby Digital 5.1

Italian: Dolby Digital 5.1

Japanese: Dolby Digital 5.1

Star Trek: Picard - The Final Season

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

French: Dolby Digital 5.1 (448 kbps)

German: Dolby Digital 5.1 (448 kbps)

Italian: Dolby Digital 5.1 (448 kbps)

Japanese: Dolby Digital 5.1

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1 (448 kbps) Subtitles

Star Trek: Picard - Season One

English SDH

Star Trek: Picard - Season Two

English SDH, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish

Star Trek: Picard - The Final Season

English SDH, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish Discs

Blu-ray Disc

Nine-disc set (9 BD) Packaging

Slipcover in original pressing Playback

2K Blu-ray: Region A, B (C untested)

Giving a synopsis of the show, the product page reads:

"At the end of the 24th century, and 14 years after he retired from Starfleet, Jean-Luc Picard is living a quiet life in his vineyard, when he is sought out by a mysterious young woman in need of his help. This chance encounter sends him on a bold and exciting new journey to track down a series of mysteries about his past. Culminating in the most daring mission of his life, Picard is forced to recruit allies spanning generations old and new with the fate of the Federation at stake. This 9-disc collection features all 30 episodes and over 7 hours of special features including deleted scenes, story logs, gag reels and more!"

The special features mentioned above include Story Logs, Deleted Scenes, Commentaries, Featurettes, and Gag Reels. This added content ensures that there's something new for those who have already seen the show.

