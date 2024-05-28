The MacBook Air 2024, 8GB and 16GB of unified memory, is available at its lowest price

Currently, Amazon US is offering three variants of the MacBook Air 2024 15-inch laptop at their lowest prices. So, today is your chance to grab the one that meets your requirements before it runs out of stock! (Buying links are towards the end of the article.)

The MacBook Air is powered by the M3 chip, featuring an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, ensuring efficient performance. Its 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display supports 1 billion colours, offering its users an enhanced viewing experience.

With a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three microphones, and six speakers with Spatial Audio, the laptop offers clear video calls and immersive audio experiences. Furthermore, Apple Silicon ensures that apps like Microsoft 365 and Adobe Creative Cloud run quickly and efficiently on macOS.

Additionally, connectivity options include two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a MagSafe charging port. You can also connect up to two external displays with the laptop lid closed. And, with up to 18 hours of battery life, the MacBook Air provides all-day power.

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip (15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID; Midnight): $1199 + $49.01 Coupon = $1149.99 (Amazon US)

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip (15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID; Midnight): $1399 + $49.01 Coupon = $1349.99 (Amazon US)

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip (15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID; Midnight): $1499 (Amazon US)

