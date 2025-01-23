Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel, Baldur's Gate 3 mods, and more get GeForce NOW support

Nvidia has a busy January schedule. The company is set to launch its next-generation RTX 50 series graphics cards alongside its software suite with new technologies like DLSS 4 later this month. Even still, its GeForce NOW teams haven't forgotten about adding new supported games for subscribers.

The latest list of titles being added to the supported games vault is not a big one, and most are simply adding new platforms to already supported games. However, there are two major additions this week.

The first is Jötunnslayer: Hordes of Hel. This is a roguelike horde-survivor entry set in the dark realms of Norse Mythology. The game has you taking on hordes of enemies and god-like bosses while earning divine blessings from Viking deities. The title is now playable on Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud servers for those who own a copy on Steam.

Next up is Baldur’s Gate 3. While this has been a supported game for some time now, following the most recent update to the game, players can also add mods to it easily while using GeForce NOW:

Time to roll for initiative — adventurers in the Forgotten Realms can now enjoy a range of curated mods uploaded to mod.io for Baldur’s Gate 3. Ultimate and Performance members can enhance their Baldur’s Gate 3 journeys across realms and devices with a wide array of customization options.

Here's the full list of supported games added this week:

Jötunnslayer: Hordes of Hel (New release on Jan 21, Steam)

(New release on Jan 21, Steam) Among Us (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

(Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) Amnesia: Collection (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Townscaper (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Don't forget that a native GeForce NOW app is now in development for the Steam Deck. Nvidia hasn't given an official release date just yet, but it is slated to release this year. India will soon be added as a supported region for the service, too.