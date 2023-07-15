Weekend PC Game Deals: Lego collections to build, an arcade bundle to grab, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

After a short break due to all the ongoing summer sales, Humble is back to publishing more bundles. The latest offer arrived just yesterday, and it carries a good selection of games inspired by arcade games of old.

The At-Home Arcade bundle gets you five games in the $10 tier: Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition, The House of the Dead: Remake, Terror of Hemasaurus, and the Pinball FX - Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure Legacy Bundle that carries two games within it.

Moving up a tier to the $15 selection gets you three more games, which are Trail Out, Redout II, and River City Girls. Humble is also throwing in 20% off coupon codes for River City Girls 2 and Redout 2 season passes. This bundle is slated to go away in three weeks' time.

Epic Game Store's latest freebie offer landed this week with a copy of Train Valley 2, an indie tycoon and puzzle game mashup that was released in 2019.



The title hands you the keys to a railroad company tasked with connecting various cities and industries via railroad networks. You will be managing traffic, upgrading locomotives, and hopefully sticking to the schedule to succeed.

Usually costing $14.99, Train Valley 2 is available to claim for free from the Epic Games Store until the coming Thursday, July 20. Coming up next as the freebie is Murder by Numbers. While originally The Elder Scrolls Online was also listed as coming next week, the MMORPG has been removed from the listing since then.

Free Events

Alongside bundles, free weekend events are also back from hiatus.

Kicking off the return is Prison Architect, the Paradox Interactive-published sim that has you building elaborate prisons to keep ruthless inmates in check. Joining it is EA's Super Mega Baseball 4. This baseball game was released only last month and carries "larger-than-life" versions of popular pros to play with arcade-y gameplay

Big Deals

The Steam Summer Sale has gone back into hibernation. While storewide sales are slowly winding down everywhere, there are still plenty of good deals to grab in the major post-sale selection. Here's our latest handpicked list:

DRM-free Specials

Both classics and modern hits are a part of the GOG store's weekend promotions this time. Here's a small list of highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other summer deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

Neowin may earn a small commission from qualifying purchases.